코로나 종식 희망될까 '백신 Day 1'

인류의 희망될까 영국서 최초 코로나19 백신 접종받는 90세 할머니 8일(현지시간) 영국 코번트리 대학 병원에서 90세의 마가렛 키넌 할머니가 미국 제약사 화이자와 독일 바이오엔테크가 공동 개발한 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(코로나19) 백신을 접종받고 있다. 이날 영국에서 세계 최초로 코로나19 백신의 일반 접종이 시작된 가운데 키넌 할머니는 화이자의 코로나19 백신 접종 '세계 1호' 주인공이 됐다.연합뉴스 (FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on November 23, 2020, shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Covid-19 Vaccine" next to the Pfizer company logo. - The vaccine advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet December 10, 2020 after poring over data from clinical trials carried out by Pfizer/BioNTech. The FDA should then give its authorization for emergency use of the vaccine. That decision could come "within days after the advisory committee" meets, Health Secretary Alex Azar said. On December 17, the same process will unfold for the Moderna vaccine. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)